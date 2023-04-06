Seth Diamond’s showcases exceptional vocal ability on new track ‘Saviour’

Entertainment of Thursday, 6 April 2023

Source: GNA

Gospel musician Seth Diamond has just released a powerful new song and video titled ‘Saviour’.



The track, which is a blend of contemporary gospel, R&B and hip-hop, showcases Seth Diamond’s exceptional vocal ability and his talent for crafting uplifting and inspiring music.



The song ‘Saviour’ is a heartfelt tribute to the saving grace of Jesus Christ, and is sure to resonate with anyone who has experienced the transformative power of faith.



The lyrics speak of the freedom and hope that comes with surrendering one’s life to the Saviour, and the joy that can be found in His love.



In the accompanying video, Seth Diamond can be seen performing the song in a variety of urban settings, from city streets to graffiti-covered alleys. The visuals are stylish and edgy, perfectly complementing the song’s message of redemption and new beginnings.



Speaking about the song, Seth Diamond said: “I wrote ‘Saviour’ as a reminder that no matter how lost or broken we may feel, there is always hope and salvation available to us through Jesus Christ. I hope that this song will inspire people to turn their lives over to the Saviour and experience the freedom and joy that comes with His love.”



The powerful and uplifting "Saviour" track that is sure to resonate with fans of contemporary gospel music. With its infectious melody and inspiring message, it is a testament to Seth Diamond’s talent and his commitment to spreading the good news of the gospel through his music.



Video of new single:



