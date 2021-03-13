Entertainment of Saturday, 13 March 2021

Source: braperucci.africa

Serwaa Amihere throws a lavish party to celebrate her 31st birthday

Serwaa turned 31 on March 8, 2021

Serwaa Amihere, news anchor for GhOne TV turned 31 on 8th March 2021, and she threw a lavish party to celebrate her new age.



The GHOne TV host celebrated with relatives, colleagues, and coworkers – Nana Aba and Sandra Ankobiah were both present at the celebration.



The GHOne TV host’s birthday celebration began with pictures of her filled social media with birthday greetings.



Serwaa Amihere celebrated her birthday with her colleagues and friends after receiving birthday greetings.



Serwaa’s niece, Nana Aba Anamoah, Sandra Ankobiah, Jamila, and her colleague Adwoa Ampofo Osei attended the gathering.











