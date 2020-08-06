Entertainment of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Serwaa Amihere replies Kwame Gyan

Kwame Gyan and Serwaa Amihere

GHOne television presenter, Serwaa Amihere has replied Kwame Gyan following his message regarding her interview with the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.



She was vilified for not doing much research before the interview with the minister.



While the debate on whether she was on top of her game or not, Communications Expert, Kwame Gyan advised her to use the same effort put into her looks before a TV show to research.



“Serwaa paaaaa. You failed the Fundamentals of journalism- research b4 interviews. And when you are caught off guard you say we should ignore the lopsided kominini of party fanatics. Sister, the same effort you put in your looks before a TV show, do same with research,” Kwame Gyan wrote.



His post comes after Serwaa claimed some people are misrepresenting what happened in her interview with the information Minister because of their political interest and urged them to watch the full interview and draw a fair conclusion.



“Don’t be taken in by the lopsided claims of party fanatics. I pressed him on the AWW Commission report. Sidestepping questions is a usual practice,” she rebutted.



It appears Serwaa Amihere is not happy about what Kwame Gyan tweeted.



Zionfelix.net has chanced upon a new reply from the GHOne Presenter asking if Kwame indeed is talking about her looks.



She wrote: “Kwame Gyan? You? Talk about ny [my] looks? You?”

