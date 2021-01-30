Fashion of Saturday, 30 January 2021

Source: braperucci.africa

Serwaa Amihere nailed all three outfits at ‘The Next TV Star’ finale

Broadcast Journalist, Serwaa Amihere

2021 just begun yet Ghanaian media personality, Serwaa Amihere is already leading the charts with her delectable style.



Amihere who was the host of GH One’s flagship show, The Next TV Star has been releasing jaw-dropping looks on the show which has been trending on the internet.



However on Sunday, during the grand finale, she stole the show and broke the internet with not one but three gorgeous outfits from her designer, Yartel Ghana.



The show was attended by the likes of Bridget Otoo, Shatta Wale, Israel Laryea, Nana Aba Anamoah who were the judges for the night with performances from Praye and Shatta Wale.



Serwaa has learnt the art and style of looking ravishing right from her hair to makeup right down to her shoes.



Check out the breakdown of her style.



First Look







Draped in silk and embellishments, Serwaa Amihere modelled her stunning body in an outfit designed by womenswear designer, Yartel and she paired it with curly hair and nude lipstick.





Second Look







Everyone has fallen hard for this crystallised dress she wore when she appeared at a certain point at the show.





Third Look







We love a woman who is badass. Serwaa was a silver queen in a body-hugging dress with a side train and blonde hair.