Serwaa Amihere graduates from GIMPA

Entertainment of Friday, 28 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In an impressive feat, renowned Ghanaian broadcast journalist Joyce Serwaa Amihere has graduated with second-class upper honours from the law faculty of the prestigious Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).



According to asaaseradio.com, Serwaa Amihere enrolled at GIMPA in September 2020 despite her demanding role as the co-host of ‘GH Today,’ the morning show on GH One TV.



While her dedication to TV grew, she managed to balance her professional commitments with her academic pursuits and in addition to her morning show responsibilities, also hosted ‘Cheers’ a weekend sports show, showcasing her versatility and passion for journalism.



Known for her exceptional skills as a broadcast journalist, Amihere has garnered a loyal following of viewers and fans in Ghana and beyond.



Her insightful reporting and engaging style have earned her widespread recognition and admiration throughout her career.



Having completed the first half of her legal education, she is preparing for the Ghana School of Law entrance examination, which will be held on Friday, 8th September 2023.











ADA/OGB