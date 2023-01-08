Serwaa Amihere forced to disclose her relationship status to Ajagurajah

Entertainment of Sunday, 8 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In a bid to extract a piece of information from Ajagurajah, the tables turned and at a point, the priest was rather asking Serwaa Amihere some questions he deemed ‘uncomfortable’.



Serwaa hosted Bishop Kwabena Asiamah popularly known as 'Ajagurajah' on GHOne TV where they delved into issues pertaining to his family, social, and religious life.



However, in excerpts of the interview that went viral, netizens reacted to the manner in which the guest (Ajagurajah) ‘grilled’ Serwaa Amihere at a point.



Serwaa asked about issues pertaining to other aspects of Ajagurajah’s life and he answered but things took a rough turn when questions relating to his marriage life popped up.



Here is what ensued;



Serwaa: Are you married?



Ajagurajah: I’ll prefer not to say.



Serwaa: Oh marriage too is a secret?



Ajagurajah: its not about it being a secret. Those who know, really know if I’m married or not.



Serwaa: Do you have children?



Ajagurajah: Officially, I have one



Serwaa: I have heard that you have three wives



Ajagurajah: Where did you hear that I have three wives?



Serwaa: How many do you have now?



Ajagurajah: How many do I have now? Are you married?



Serwaa:No



Ajagurajah: Do you have a boyfriend?



Serwaa: Yes



Ajagurajah: Will you be comfortable if I ask you how many boyfriends you have?



Serwaa: I have one



Watch the video below:







EB/FNOQ