Serwaa Amihere apologizes to Action Worship Center over theft claims

Entertainment of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian media personality, Serwaa Amihere, has rendered an apology to the Action Worship Center after accusing their choristers of stealing her design.



She admits that after scrutinizing the ‘design in question’ and identifying the gaps in the intellectual property procedures, she realized that she has goofed.



In an apology statement to the Action Worship Center released on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, Serwaa Amihere said she will endeavour to put in place mechanisms to avoid violations.



"We feel obliged to apologize to the Action Worship Center for the embarrassment that our claim has caused to them. We wish to reassure our esteemed customers of our deep commitment to offering a superior quality and style option of globally competitive women's office clothing and accessories.



“Our claim to the IP rights in the Celine dress is insufficient. This resulted from a gap that we have identified in our internal IP assurance procedures. We have since taken decisive steps to improve our mechanism for avoiding IP violations. To affirm our commitment to respecting IP rights, we have by this publication recalling the Celine dress."



Background



Serwaa Amihere called out some choristers of the Action Worship Center after she purportedly spotted them in her designs.



The ‘Office and Co’ clothing store CEO, described the act as ‘pure wickedness,’ and this triggered responses from some individuals on social media.



“This is my intellectual property Action Worship Center. Your choristers stole my design. Something I am selling. That is wickedness. Pure wickedness,” Serwaa Amihere earlier fumed on her X page.



Following this, some online detectives dug out pictures of the design, which is originally owned by Pinterest.



View the post below







SB/EB



