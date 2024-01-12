Serwaa Amihere, Samira Bawumia, others turn heads in breathtaking kente styles

Entertainment of Friday, 12 January 2024

One of the things that went unnoticed at the commissioning of the Bonwire Kente museum were the beautiful kente styles worn by some popular Ghanaian female celebrities.



One can recall that the Kente Museum in Bonwire, was commissioned on Wednesday, 10th January, 2024, by the 2nd lady Samira Bawumia, the Ashanti regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah, Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey, Chief for Bonwire Nana Bobie Ansah II, among others.



However, at the event, Serwaa Amihere, the moderator of the event caught the attention of patrons with her classy, decent yet sexy outfit.



Serwaa was spotted in a colourful neon green kente cloth mixed with royal and turquoise blue.



The fabric was styled into a straight long gown with a beaded pattern at the top.



She paired the outfit with a neon green scarf and a wrist watch.



Her sister, Maame, a popular socialite, was also captured in a magenta and mustard yellow coloured kente cloth.



She paired her outfit with a magenta-coloured scarf and Birkin bag.



Second lady Mrs. Samira Bamumia, also stunned in a royal blue, purple and yellow kente cloth with a royal blue scarf.



Glitz Africa CEO, Claudia Lumor, was also spotted in the popular ‘Adwinasa’ kente cloth which had a mixture of yellow, green, red and black colours.



Photo credit: Swag of Africanews/Twinsdon'tbeg



Check out the photos below





