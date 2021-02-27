Entertainment of Saturday, 27 February 2021

Source: museafrica.com

Series starring MaameYaa Boafo to premiere on DisneyPlus on June 25

play videoMaameYaa Boafo (right)

An original series starring Ghanaian actress, MaameYaa Boafo will premiere on Disney Plus, the American subscription video on-demand streaming service on June 25.



Boafo will play the role of Rhonda in The Mysterious Benedict Society.



The mystery adventure television series is based on the young adult book series by Trenton Lee Stewart.



The series tells the story of a group of orphans who must foil a nefarious plot with global ramifications while creating a new sort of family along the way whilst placed undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute.



Boafo is known for her role as ‘Nana Yaa’ in popular Television and web series ‘An African City.’



She is a 2018 Drama Desk Ensemble award winner and a 2019 Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award winner.



She is also a 2018 Lucille Lortell Awards and 2018 Outer Critics’ Circle nominee..



Boafo has starred in TV series including Blacklist, Madam Secretary, and Madam Odyssey, Ramy and Chicago Med.



She played lead roles in Akosua Owusu Adoma’s Bus Nut, When It All Falls Down, Asa, and New York, I Love You.



