Sensational songstress Viyaa takes a jab at racism in new song

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Viyaa

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Viyaa has released a groundbreaking single with a focus on issues of racism.



The budding songstress who titles her new single "Black Is My Name" heap praises on people leading the fight against racism across the world.



Viyaa, a signee on the Black Eagle Entertainment record label on the track talks about being proud of one's colour and standing for who you are under strange circumstances.



"You must be strong enough to withstand our pride. Don't stand my way, Black is my name..." Viyaa said in her lyrics which is perfectly synchronized with some reverberating Afro-soul rhythm.



Viyaa since her debut in 2019 hàs been tipped for greatness by some music pundits as she possesses a loving, beautiful, and respectful personality accompanied with an enchanting voice which soothing to hear.



Viyaa's latest single is available on all major digital music streaming, downloads platforms such as iTunes, YouTube, Audiomack, Tidal, Apple Music, Deezer, Spotify and is being distributed by Yve Digital.

