Music of Thursday, 28 January 2021

Source: Fiifi Adinkra, Contributor

Sency Miller returns with Ojholo featuring Ahtitude of AMG

Official artwork of the song

Sency Miller releases a new banger titled ‘Ojholo’ which features Ahtitude of AMG Business.



The song which was produced by Acres is leading various charts in Ghana. Sency Miller who equally featured on some popular songs of Medikal and some outstanding musicians in Ghana is making waves with his new single ‘Ojholo’.



He previously released songs like ‘London Dubai’, ‘You’ and ‘Beautiful’ which are among some of the best song currently in Ghana.



Miller has been trending recently with most of his 2020 hits and promises to make this year one of the memorable ones with significant hits and tunes.



His new hit, ‘Ojholo’ is just the first step in that direction. He added that he will be releasing more outstanding songs this year to maintain consistency.



Sency revealed that he has been in the studio all year creating content with nice beats. He is known for his beautiful content and careful choice of words.



Ahtitude on the other hand has made a mark in the camp of the AMG Business with features from Kwesi Arthur, Kofi Mole, and Medikal among some of Ghanaians fine rappers. The Ghanaian rapper features on this song, making it a very interesting song to listen to.



He is equally one rapper who has been celebrated for his flow as far as rap is concerned. According to Ahtitude, this song is one of the best songs he has featured on. He stated the content, the flow and the beat of the song makes it a very beautiful song to always listen to.



The song is available on all digital platforms for streaming.