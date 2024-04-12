‘Selly Galley had five miscarriages; the last one was at 7 months – Praye Tietia discloses

Entertainment of Friday, 12 April 2024

Ghanaian musician Stephen Fiawoo, popularly known as Cartel Big J or ‘Praye Tietia’, has recalled the dark moments he and his wife, Selly Galley, encountered in their quest to have a baby.



Praye Tietia, a member of the defunct ‘Praye' music group, said Selly Galley had five unsuccessful pregnancies, prior to having their new set of twins.



This was after Andy Dosty, one of the panel members on D-Black’s ‘Uncut’ show asked how he felt when his wife finally gave birth.



“How was the feeling like when you finally found out she was pregnant?”, Andy Dosty asked.



Praye Tiatia responded: “With the twins? Because we had about five miscarriages. We lost the last at 7 months.”



D Black, the host of the show, reacted: “Oh no! She is a strong woman.”



"Yeah, she is a strong woman. One of the most unbelievable women I’ve ever met. Our celebration was worth it. Her first time going to America was the first time going to give birth," Praye Tietia responded.



He then went ahead to narrate how he and his wife met.



Praye Tietia said he met Selly Galley at a very young age, and at that time, she was the lead dancer for the team that featured in the music video for Praye's monster hit song, ‘Angelina’.



He said he was drawn to her charisma and leadership skills.



“When I met her, she was 20 or 21 years old. She and her squad at that time created the Angelina dance and she was in the video. She was in school at that time. She and her friends used to run from school at that time. What caught my attention was her leadership skills," he noted.







Background



In August 2023, actress Salley Galley confirmed the delivery of a new set of twins after eight (8) years of marriage.



Galley’s announcement was met with an outpouring of congratulations from her fans and colleagues.



