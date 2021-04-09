Selina Bebaako-Mensah advises Africans to do better in managing their time

Entertainment of Friday, 9 April 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Broadcast journalist and CEO of Selina Beb, Selina Bebaako-Mensah, has advised Ghanaians and Africans in general to pay more attention and do better in their time management.



As a local and international businesswoman she has observed that, our time management in Africa and as Ghanaians in particular is quite terrible and should be taken more seriously in order to improve productivity in the business sector.



In an interview with Eunice Tornyi on e.TV Ghana’s African Women’s Voices she shared, “We need to do better and improve on our time management because that can affect your production in meeting a deadline”.



Selina also mentioned that it is bad business for the producer to always procrastinate and be behind time in producing their products because, it can end up going against them if a particular target they set for themselves is not met.



“If you have a big order and you’re working anyhow, you will definitely finish behind time and that can affect your business because next time you’re not going to get a deal or contract like that again all because of your time management” she stated.



She urged business owners and everyone else to pay particular attention to their time management and improve on it if there is a need to, so their businesses can grow.