See video of young actor Sefa Kayi as he is busted by two girlfriends for cheating

Entertainment of Saturday, 25 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An old movie scene of veteran Ghanaian journalist and radio presenter, Kwami Sefa Kayi, caught by two women he was dating, has resurfaced on the internet.



In the said video, the scene begun with an interaction between the house boy of Kwam Sefa Kayi and his girlfriend, who had visited unannounced.



The lady requested to know if the veteran journalist was in the room with another lady, but the house boy assured her that there was no such thing, explaining that he had just came to the house.



Briefly after that, Kwami Sefa Kayi walked in to explain to his unexpected visitor (his girlfriend) his absence and why he stood her up.



Unfortunately for him, his second girlfriend, who was in another room, came out to meet the two of them and upon seeing another lady, decided to leave.



Kwami Sefa Kayi then offered to drop the lady off, but the second lady rejects the offer and sarcastically said, “I will pick a taxi, so you can entertain your visitor.”



After she’s gone, Sefa Kayi explained to the unexpected girlfriend how and why the lady who just left was ‘just a friend’.



Sefa Kayi is one of the few media persons in Ghana who have had an incredible and successful run in the media space spanning over two decades.



Watch the video below:



