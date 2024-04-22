See the plush interior of the Kasapreko founder’s ‘forest mansion’

Entertainment of Monday, 22 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Perched upon vast acres of land stands Ghana's grandest mansion, the property of Dr. Kwabena Adjei, founder of Kasapreko Company Limited.



Earlier, the focus was on the fact that Dr. Kwabena Adjei, one of Ghana’s business moguls built his retirement home in a forest, situated in Wassa Amenfi, in the Western region.



This was captured in an interview with Wode Maya, where Dr. Kwabena Adjei, who doubles as the head (Abusuapanyin) of the ‘Aduana’ clan also disclosed that his mansion accommodates the entire family, including extended relatives.



He said he relocated his family from their previous two-storey building to his plush mansion and is currently taking care of every one of them.



However, social media platforms have been inundated with videos showcasing the plush interior of Dr. Kwabena Adjei’s ‘much-talked-about’ edifice.



This comes after Ghanaian media personality, Abeiku Santana, took a tour of the house to give netizens a glance at it.



The interior of the magnificent mansion, captured its high ceilings, antique furniture, gardens, car park, and several walkways.



The building, although huge, has no elevators. It comprises a long train of staircases linking other parts of the house.



He also has a special parlour designed like a ‘chief’s palace’, where he hosts visitors and special delegations.



Dr. Kwabena Adjei, although not a chief, is said to sometimes help in settling disputes in the community.



Take a look at the video below:





