See plush photos from Moses Bliss’ civil wedding with his Ghanaian wife

Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned Nigerian gospel artiste Moses Bliss Uyoh Enang has disclosed that he has officially done a civil wedding with his United Kingdom-based Ghanaian girlfriend, Marie Wiseborn.



The civil wedding now means his union with Marie Wiseborn has gone through all the legal processes and received official recognition.



After the event, Moses Bliss expressed his utmost appreciation to God for helping them through the process.



“Civil wedding done! It’s official. I’m legally married to my personal gift from God. Lord, we are grateful for helping us this far,” Moses Bliss wrote on his Instagram page and was sighted by GhanaWeb.



In the photos accompanying the post, Moses Bliss wore a black and white suit. At the same time, his wife, Marie Wiseborn, was clad in an all-white wedding gown and holding flowers.



What you need to know about Moses Bliss’ Girlfriend, Marie Wiseborn



According to graphic.com.gh, Marie Wiseborn, whose real name is Marie Agyare, is a lawyer by profession and a member of the Church of Pentecost, London. She is 24 years old.



Also, reports indicate that Marie Wiseborn attended the University of Surrey in the UK and graduated from law school.



She is a dedicated Christian who does not downplay her religious activities and holds them in high esteem.







Where the proposal took place



In a video shared by Moses Bliss on his Instagram page, he was standing in an auditorium that looked like a church premises with other people playing the instruments.



With the specific name of the venue not indicated by Moses Bliss, it was a well-decorated auditorium that matched the occasion of a marriage proposal.







The lyrics of the song Moses Bliss sung when he proposed to his girlfriend



Moses Bliss expressed his affection for his girlfriend and thanked God for granting him such an amazing partner.



He also vowed to use their union to serve the lord diligently and make the kingdom of God proud through their service.



Finally, Moses Bliss stated that it is a dream come true for his proposal to be accepted by his girlfriend, Marie Wiseborn, whom he loves most.



Below is the lyric of the song:



“I love you for life. If challenges come, I’ll stay with you. It’s me and you till Jesus comes, There no going back, no backing down, we will serve the lord and make the kingdom proud. What more can I ask for? you are all I prayed for woman of the world, you are my dream come true. I love you Ayaya yayaaya . This love is for life, I am loving you for life.”



See the plush photos of the civil wedding in the post below





