See how rich Will Smith's wife is

Entertainment of Monday, 7 August 2023

Source: face2faceafrica.com

Jada Pinkett Smith is the wife of actor, musician, and comedian Will Smith. Since his rise to fame on the back acting and music, all his immediate family are big players in the entertainment industry albeit at varying degrees.



Although Jada is married to one of the richest men in showbiz, she accumulated a pretty fortune for herself at the height of her career as an actress. She played some of her biggest roles in The Matrix franchise, The Nutty Professor, the Madagascar films, Bad Moms, and Girls Trip.



Based on speculative estimates from various sources, Jada has an estimated net worth of $50 million, although a portion of her net worth comes thanks to her marriage to Will Smith, who has been one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood.



Early life



Jada was born to Adrienne Bandfield-Jones, a nurse, and Rosbol Pinkett Jr, who ran a construction company. Her mother had her when she was still in high school. Jada was raised with the assistance of her grandmother, who noticed her talent in performing. She enrolled her in piano and dance lessons and eventually, Jada ended up at the Baltimore School for the Arts where she majored in dance and theater. She also became friends with rap star Tupac Shakur, who was her classmate.



Early career



Her career in acting started when she landed small roles in television shows like “True Colors”, “Doogie Howser MD” and “21 Jump Street”. She also starred in many episodes of the sitcom “A Different World.”



In 1993, she got the opportunity to act in the movie, “Menace II Society.” She also acted in “A Low Down Dirty Shame” where her performance gained her a lot of attention and positive reviews. She went on to star in several movies, including being the lead character in some of the movies.



However, Jada’s breakthrough came in 1996 when she was brought on board to remake “The Nutty Professor”, in which she portrayed Eddie Murphy’s love interest. The movie reportedly became a complete success, recording $25 million in its first weekend and bringing in more than $274 million worldwide. The success of “The Nutty Professor” saw her being offered big roles, starring in movies like “Kingdom Come” and being in two installments of “The Matrix” series.



Aside from acting, Jada is also a singer, songwriter, and businesswoman, with a music production company, 100% Women, and a clothing line, Maja. In 2015, she became one of the founding investors of an energy storage company. She and her husband are also into real estate, owning about 10 properties.