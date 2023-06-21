See Sarkodie’s wife’s first post amidst her husband's saga with Yvonne Nelson

Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The wife of celebrated rapper, Sarkodie, Tracey Owusu Addo, has shared a post on social media, in the midst of news of her husband and Yvonne Nelson's past escapades.



Although her post has nothing to do with the current development, it has caused a stir on social media, considering the level of curiosity from fans.



In the said post which highlighted some of her upcoming charity projects, Tracey was seen flaunting her wedding ring in a manner that drew the attention of netizens.





Tracey also threw more light on working with the UNHCR in Ghana to commemorate #WorldRefugeeDay.



However, the post has since garnered over 18,000 likes and 500 interesting comments from social media users.



Read the post below:



