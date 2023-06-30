Security guards 'rough up' Gyakie's manager at Afro Nation concert in Portugal

Entertainment of Friday, 30 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Electro Mirror, manager of songstress Gyakie was roughed up by security guards at the venue of the Afro Nation concert in Portugal, according to multiple reports.



In a video shared by an entertainment blog, Anas Entertainment News, the artiste manager is spotted in black trousers, a white top and black boots.



Multiple officers are captured in a chaotic situation with Mirror who is pinned to the ground by two officials, one who has his knee on the head of the manager.



The officers lift him to another part of the beach venue before he is ‘released’ as they all walk away leaving him gasping for breath.



His release was confirmed by among others artiste manager and businessman George Mensah Britton who posted on social media that Electro Mirror is "very fine now."



He added that "Party continues [champagne and glasses emojis]."



By party, he meant the three-day 2023 Afro Nation concert happening in Praia Da Rocha, Portimão, Portugal.



"Information reaching us from Portugal is that Gyakie’s manager, Mirror, is fine and stable now after receiving swift medical attention at the hospital," entertainment journalist Olele Salvador tweeted at 11:16 PM, Thursday night.



Other Ghanaian stars performing at the concert also are 45 hitmaker Black Sherif and Sugarcane hitmaker Camidoh.



