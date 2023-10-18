'Secular songs' are different from 'worldly songs' - Kaywa argues

Entertainment of Wednesday, 18 October 2023

There is a difference between secular and worldly music, Kaywa has asserted.



A star record producer, sound engineer, music executive and pastor, he spoke to Accra-based Joy Prime's Amelley Djosu on Celeb Biz.





“We must understand that secular is not wrong. Secular and worldly are two different conversations to have," Kaywa said.



The Highly Spiritual CEO explained: "Worldly is what God frowns on. An example is an artiste who always uses vulgar words. Secular songs, on the other hand, are love songs that can be spirit-filled."



Kaywa argued that secular music fosters good in people and peace and love in society, while worldly music usually encourages immorality, violence, and vulgarity.



“So instead of trying to open up and expose secular and worldly musicians as people who are not from God, we should rather mirror the good ones and leave the bad ones behind,” the explained.



Regarded as a prophet of God, Kaywa encouraged Christian musicians to not shun away from collaborating with secular musicians, seeing as it is an opporunity to positively impact society for the better.



Kaywa has worked with Gospel stars like Diana Hamilton and Kofi Karikari and groomed secular stars like Mr Drew and Lasmid.



By order of Titus Communion of Orthodox-Charismatic Churches, David Kojo Kyei, alias Kaywa, was ordained as a pastor on February 10, 2019.