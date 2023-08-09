Secular music is not an enemy to gospel music, carnal music is - Rev Abraham Lamptey

Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 August 2023

General Overseer of Believers’ House of Worship International, Rev. Abraham Lamptey, has admonished individuals to acknowledge the difference between secular and carnal music.



His comments follow debates centered on whether secular songs should be consumed by Christians or not.



In recent times, some critics have argued that secular or non-gospel songs shouldn't be condoned by Christians.



The likes of Moses OK and other gospel musicians have frowned on such acts, stating that the bible condemns it.



However, in a viral video, Rev. Lamptey shared his sentiments.



He mentioned that songs including the 'National Anthem' classify as secular music and thus can be patronized to by Christians.



Clarifying further, he asserted that 'Carnal music' rather shouldn't be entertained.



He said songs with ungodly lyrics fall under 'Carnal music' and not 'secular'.



“The nation anthem is secular music, I promise on my honor; the pledge. We have a song in it, it's secular music. It is not carnal music. So we must know the difference between secular music, carnal music, and gospel music. Secular music is not an enemy of gospel music. Carnal music is the enemy of gospel music.” he said.











