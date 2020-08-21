Entertainment of Friday, 21 August 2020

Second Lady Samira Bawumia surprised on her 40th birthday

Second Lady of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Samira Bawumia, has received a surprise of her life on her 40th birthday today, August 20, 2020.



The stateswoman walked into her office with the notion of working only to be surprised by her staff who had put in a lot of work to make the day special for their boss.



Some staff of the second lady hid in her office as she walked in and turned on the lights to surprise her with flowers, balloons and many wishes of good health and prosperity.



Samira Bawumia who was completely swept off her feet by the gesture from her staff was seen blushing in the video.



According to her, even though she was growing old, her staff, friends and loved ones had managed to make her happy and feel special on her 40th birthday.



She was also seen walking around her office and playing with the balloons while chit-chatting wth some of the people around.



As if that was not enough, a surprise party was held in her honor as she was seen dancing while cutting her birthday cakes.



The second lady appeared al excited in her green dress as she sang the famous 'birthday song' and requested to have a slice of her cake.



Samira Bawumia, born on Auggust 20, 1980, hit the 40 age mark today and she received lots of birthday messages from family, friends, loved ones and the nation as a whole.



