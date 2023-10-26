‘Second God’: The story behind how 39/40 has saved Dr. Likee’s number on his phone

Entertainment of Thursday, 26 October 2023

Born in Tafo in the Ashanti Region, the intriguing story of Michael Akwasi Afranie, now known in showbiz circles as 39/40 unfolds. It is a journey of ups and downs, and a growing determination to succeed.



He credits much of his transformation to a senior colleague, Ras Nene, also known as Dr. Likee, whom he affectionately calls his 'Second God'.



“I doff my hat to Dr Likee. He’s done a lot for me,” said 39/40. “Sometimes, I feel like abusing and trumpeting his name wherever I go for people to know how helpful he’s been to me. He’s done really well. Consequently, I have saved his number ‘Second God’ on my phone. I’m the only one who understands what he’s done for me.”



In all humility, 39/40, in an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso, highlighted how Dr. Likee has been very instrumental in his life, making it possible for him to climb the ladder of success when it appeared all hope was lost.



The early chapters of 39/40's life are marked by challenges. Growing up in the Ashanti Region, he lived under the same roof as his uncle, who had a bed while he (39/40) slept on a mattress on the floor. However, 39/40 was determined to create a better life for himself, engaging in various activities, some driven by passion, and others for income generation.



During his interview on The Delay Show on October 21, 2023, 39/40 recounted these experiences. His journey led him to diverse roles, including checking lottery tickets for a daily wage of 20 Ghanaian cedis.



The turning point in 39/40's life came when he crossed paths with Dr. Likee, a fellow native of Tafo who recognized him from their shared childhood. It was on the set of a sound engineer called '925' that they reconnected.



The recognition, according to 39/40, was a testament to the transformation he had undergone.



Following their meeting, Likee asked about 39/40's aspirations, and the young actor expressed his keen interest in the film industry. Likee gave him his contact information and encouraged him to get in touch. The very next day, at 5 a.m., 39/40 was knocking on Likee's door, eager to pursue his dreams.



While Likee was initially upset at the early wake-up call, he realized 39/40's commitment to his goals. They worked on a skit together that day, and 39/40 played significant roles in Likee's skits, which gave him much-needed exposure.



He said although he had acted in some other skits prior to meeting Likee, he played minor roles. In some of the skits, he was a mere extra.



Today, 39/40 who is 23 years old, enjoys a relatively better life, having shot numerous skits and even traveled abroad with Likee for shows.









