You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 03 01Article 1919435

Entertainment of Friday, 1 March 2024

Disclaimer

Source: United Bank for Africa

Season 2 of UBA Red TV's 'When Are We Getting Married' premieres

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

When Are We Getting Married premieres play videoWhen Are We Getting Married premieres

The highly anticipated second season of the web series,' When Are We Getting Married,' has made its debut this month of love. Viewers can enjoy the show on the official Red TV YouTube page.

Launched in 2023, the series explores the complex challenges encountered by young Africans navigating the dating scenes. Lead characters Edith, portrayed by Immaculata Oko Kasum, and Fenwa, played by Ric Hassani, return to face the realities of marriage.

In the official trailer for season two, Edith faces opposition from Fenwa's disapproving family, while Fenwa struggles to recover from a life-threatening accident.

Produced by Ife Olujuyigbe and directed by Orire Nwani in collaboration with Film Trybe, the creators of Egun and RedTV, the series promises to captivate audiences with its engaging narrative and relatable themes.

Featuring a stellar cast including Ronke Oshodi, Obehi Aburime, Pelumi Buari, Martha Ehiome, Patrick Doyle, Adekunle Olopade, Neo Akpofure, and Vee Iye, viewers can anticipate a gripping portrayal of the complexities of love and commitment.

With hearts on the line, Episode 2 of 'When Are We Getting Married' is set to deliver an exciting experience as the drama unfolds, tensions escalate, and unexpected twists take centre stage.

Don't miss out on the series. Catch it here:

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment