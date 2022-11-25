Screams and cheers from celebrities during Ghana's encounter with Portugal

Entertainment of Friday, 25 November 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup game between the Black Stars and their Portuguese counterparts engendered both cheers and sorrowful moments while it lasted.



Scores of Ghanaians, particularly celebrities, couldn’t hide their emotions as moments of excitement and disappointment, all alike, were captured at crucial moments of the game.



Not too long after supporters were disappointed that the referee did not check Mohammed Salisu’s challenge that yielded Ronaldo’s penalty which the latter converted, the Black Stars paired with an equalizer.



The goal attracted excitement from Ghanaian celebrities who were watching from their homes, pubs, and so on.



However, hearts were racing and disappointments were boldly written on the faces of these celebrities when the Portuguese scored their second and third goals which resulted in a 3:2 win for them.



All through the game, these individuals showed massive support for the Black Stars team and it was evident in their various reactions compiled in a viral video.



Meanwhile, some fans believe Ghana was a victim of poor officiating following what they say was a questionable penalty handed to Portugal in the game.



You scored two fraudulent goals. https://t.co/xiGIHi3bBC — nana aba (@thenanaaba) November 24, 2022

VAR went to sleep in this game @FIFAWorldCup



Shameful #EIBQATAR2022 — nana aba (@thenanaaba) November 24, 2022

If I put all the tears, insults and anger together, it’s still zero points



Regroup and fight another time … better use of energy and data — BO1 (@Bridget_Otoo) November 25, 2022

The Spirit of the Black stars itself is a fighting Spirit..

Go Ghana ???????? Go Blackstars ❤️ — 1GAD (@stonebwoy) November 24, 2022

That substitution, ???????????? — 1GAD (@stonebwoy) November 24, 2022

