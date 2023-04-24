Scenes from John Mahama’s son’s plush Eid party

Entertainment of Monday, 24 April 2023

Sharaf Mahama, son of former president John Dramani Mahama, held a party to mark the Eid celebrations on April 23, 2023.



In what looked like a garden party, the décor, lightning, and entire set up were captured in a breathtaking scene.



Interestingly, as part of the Muslim culture, it was a ‘jalabia and abaya’ costumed party, as all patrons dressed to match in its various colours and styles.



Held at an unidentified location, the party was attended by friends, family, and some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Notable among individuals present were; Mr. John Mahama’s spokesperson, Joyce Bawa Mogtari, and her husband, Former Chief of Staff Mr. Julius Debrah, and Former NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Suhum, Mandy Otchere among others.



Sharaf Mahama’s girlfriend cum former Miss Malaika winner, Jasmine, the late president Evans Atta Mills’ son, Kofi Mills, and John Mahama’s last daughter, Farida were also present at the party.



