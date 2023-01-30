Scenes from Ibrahim Mahama's 52nd birthday party

Entertainment of Monday, 30 January 2023

The spotlight, has been cast on some interesting moments spotted at Mr. Ibrahim Mahama's birthday party.



The popular business mogul, who turned 52 years old on January 29, 2023, climaxed the celebration with a plush party held at a coded location.



The event was graced with scores of celebrities, including Ghanaian and Nigerian musicians who took the stage to perform.



The likes of King Promise, Mayorkun, and others performed a couple of popular hits, and the 'man of the moment' was seen grooving the whole time.



In what looked like an open club setting, scores of patrons, including family members, friends, and business associates, trooped in for the party.



Not forgetting the epic fireworks and cake-cutting moments, which were parts of the event's major highlights.



