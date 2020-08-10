Entertainment of Monday, 10 August 2020

Source: 3 News

Savannah’s Abiba & Bono’s Afia evicted from GMB 2020

Afia and Abiba were evicted from the contest on Sunday

Luck failed to smile on Savannah Region’s Abiba this time around as she came up for eviction for the third consecutive week.



Unfortunately for her, she could not get saved by the judges this time.



She was joined by Bono Region’s Afia as the latest casualties of the 2020 Ghana’s Most Beautiful reality show.



The two were left together with Central Region’s Afriyie as the bottom-placed contestants on the night.



As usual, the judges were given the power to save one and that lucky charm from veteran judge Linda Ampah fell on the Central Region representative, who had given a breathtaking performance about water bodies and the need not to pollute them.



Central Region’s Afriyie talks against pollution of water bodies

Abiba, born Christiana Abibata Gabby-Hayes had shed light on superstition among her people about old women in her region as these aged are mostly accused of being witches, an enactment that evoked memories of the recent lynching of a 90-year-old woman, Akua Denteh, in Kafaba in that region.



Coincidentally, Afia came after Abiba and she, dressed like an executioner, told about some myths and beliefs and their relevance to the people of the Bono Region.



Her performance symbolised the theme for the night – education on taboos, superstitions and myths in the various regions.



At the end of the various performances from the 13 remaining contestants, Eastern Region’s Ofosua impressed all following her act on the taboo imposed on pregnancies before Dipo rites among the Krobos.





That won her the Star Performer Award.Just like the evictees, Ofosua was not the only awardee on the night. Ahafo Region’s Abena was adjudged the most creative as she appeared, the first lady on the night, like a justice of a competent court of jurisdiction, maybe at Bofoakwa Tano.She spoke about how pollution of the Tano River constitutes a taboo among the Ahafos.Award-winning rapper Fameye got the audience in the studio on their feet with his breathtaking performance, which ushered the 13 ladies in for the most dreaded segment of the show – eviction.And it was a night to forget for Abiba and Afia as they join North East Region’s Yennube, Oti’s Ayanji and Western Region’s Afua as the evictees so far from the show.