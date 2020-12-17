You are here: HomeEntertainment2020 12 17Article 1136045

Entertainment of Thursday, 17 December 2020

Disclaimer

Source: Zionfelix

Sarkodie touts MzVee as one of Ghana’s most valuable assets

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Singer MzVee Singer MzVee

Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, well known as Sarkodie, has eulogized singer MzVee.

In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, Sarkodie touted MzVee as one of Ghana’s most valuable assets.

“Mzvee is one of our most valuable assets,” he wrote on Twitter.

Sarkodie’s post comes a few days after MzVee released her latest album titled ‘InVeencible’.

Undoubtedly, MzVee has done her best following her emergency into the Ghanaian music scene.

Despite the field being a male-dominated one, she has put in efforts to remain relevant.

See Sarkodie’s post below:


Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter