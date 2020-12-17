Sarkodie touts MzVee as one of Ghana’s most valuable assets

Entertainment of Thursday, 17 December 2020
Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, well known as Sarkodie, has eulogized singer MzVee.
In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, Sarkodie touted MzVee as one of Ghana’s most valuable assets.
“Mzvee is one of our most valuable assets,” he wrote on Twitter.
Sarkodie’s post comes a few days after MzVee released her latest album titled ‘InVeencible’.
Undoubtedly, MzVee has done her best following her emergency into the Ghanaian music scene.
Despite the field being a male-dominated one, she has put in efforts to remain relevant.
See Sarkodie’s post below:
Mzvee is one of our “most valuable assets”????????????????— Sarkodie (@sarkodie) December 17, 2020
