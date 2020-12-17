Entertainment of Thursday, 17 December 2020

Sarkodie touts MzVee as one of Ghana’s most valuable assets

Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, well known as Sarkodie, has eulogized singer MzVee.



In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, Sarkodie touted MzVee as one of Ghana’s most valuable assets.



“Mzvee is one of our most valuable assets,” he wrote on Twitter.



Sarkodie’s post comes a few days after MzVee released her latest album titled ‘InVeencible’.



Undoubtedly, MzVee has done her best following her emergency into the Ghanaian music scene.



Despite the field being a male-dominated one, she has put in efforts to remain relevant.



