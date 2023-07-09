Sarkodie took his wife on vacation amid marriage heat after Yvonne Nelson's memoir revelations - Mr Logic claims

Entertainment of Sunday, 9 July 2023

Entertainment pundit, Mr Logic, has shared his insights on the recent reports surrounding rapper Sarkodie's alleged vacation with his wife, Tracy, in the midst of rumors about troubles in their marriage.



The speculations arose after actress and filmmaker, Yvonne Nelson, released her memoir titled 'I am Not Yvonne Nelson,' which showed that Sarkodie had impregnated her and asked her to terminate the pregnancy.



During his appearance on the United Showbiz Show on Saturday, July 8, 2023, Mr Logic acknowledged the immense pressure Tracey must have been under and recognized that such sensitive revelations undoubtedly put a strain on the couple's relationship.



He stated that Sarkodie's decision to take proactive measures to mend their marriage is understandable.



"While I cannot confirm the exact location of their vacation, based on the video footage I've seen, it appears to be either a restaurant or a beach setting, rather than a public stage," Mr Logic explained.



Drawing from his extensive experience in the entertainment industry, Mr Logic interpreted the getaway as a private affair aimed at fostering reconciliation between the couple.



Assessing Sarkodie's intentions, Mr Logic highlighted the rapper's genuine remorse.



"Sarkodie believes that taking Tracey on this vacation is the right thing to do, as a means of seeking forgiveness and healing their fractured relationship," he elaborated.



Mr Logic also defended Tracey's worthiness of an apology, stating, "Anyone who says Tracey doesn't deserve an apology has no sense."





