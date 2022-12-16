Sarkodie told the truth; I requested to be on his 'Jamz' album - Blacko confirms

Entertainment of Friday, 16 December 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

A month ago in an interview on 3Music Daily, Sarkodie said that contrary to popular opinion, he hardly asks music acts, especially new ones, for collaborations. They rather request to have him on their songs, he clarified.



"Most of these records you hear me on that you think I'm jumping on somebody's record, I never reach out to these people," he stunned the 3Music Daily TV crew.



Nicknamed 'Landlord', stressed that: "If I want to do a song, it's rare I'll think, 'Oh, this boy is the new hottest artiste I want to put him on'."



To illustrate his point, he zoomed in on what would become his biggest song in 2022, a collaboration with Ghana's new sensation Black Sherif.



"Big shouts to my superstar Blacko," he said. "Blacko hit me up, last minute of this project: 'Landlord, I have to be on 'Jamz''. I said, 'Pull up'." He shrugged finishing his narration.



Social media reacted with mixed feelings, but mostly in disbelief.



Three days ago, in an episode of Afrobeats Podcast, Black Sherif, speaking to London-based Nigerian media personality Adesope Olajide, corroborated Sarkodie's story.



"Sark had posted the flyer of the album. So I hit him up like: 'Landlord, no, this album I have to be on it before it comes out'," he said matter-of-factly.



He added that they had already planned to work on a song before Sarkodie went off to London and he to "some place" but that had not happened so when he called up Sarkodie, he jokingly said: "Landlord, you seem to be forgetting something."



Without hesitation, he continued, Sarkodie asked him to come over to his residence to record and "so that weekend," they got together to work.



"We made songs, like three songs," he gestured the figure with his fingers. "'Countryside' was one of them."



The 10-track 'Jamz' album was released on November 11, 2022. 'Countryside', an instant hit, is track 9 on the project.



At the time of this publication, it is the third most popular song in Ghana according to the Apple Music Ghana Top 100. The highest position for the song has been number one. It's also been in the top 5 position since release.