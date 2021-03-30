Sarkodie taking pictures with Nike boxes below the belt – Kwadwo Sheldon

Entertainment of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon appears to have taken a swipe at Sarkodie following some pictures the rapper uploaded on social media.



In the pictures, the rapper who is currently in the United Kingdom was spotted posing with shoeboxes from popular sportswear maker Nike.



Kwadwo Sheldon who thought what the rapper was doing was way below the belt took to his Twitter account to share his thoughts.



Sheldon believes that Sarkodie is too big an artsite to be posing with shoe boxes in pictures. It is a “bottom tier” behaviour especially coming from a musician of his calibre.



“Nothing funnier than Sark posing with Nike boxes..Lmao bro what’s the point. This is bottom tier behaviour but okay,” he tweeted.



