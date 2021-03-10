Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Source: My News GH

Sarkodie showers praises on organizers of 3Music Awards

Rapper Sarkodie

Rapper Sarkodie has heaped praises on the 3 Music Awards Scheme organizers for the work they are putting in to ensure they give the best to the music industry.



According to him, he is impressed with the work done so far and cannot wait to see the final event.



In a post shared on his Facebook page to celebrate the award scheme which is seen as a rival to the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, the rapper said “Loving the work been put into the 3 Music Awards … Kudos to the team … love the quality of the content so far can’t wait to see the main event”.



3 Music Awards first started off the year by acknowledging musicians after which there was a retreat to work on the categorization of the scheme and the latest addition.



The various nominees have been announced with winners emerging from the various regions announced.



On International Day of Women, women were honoured with an event as part of the activities leading to the big event.



The 3 Music Awards if it stands the test of time will be a force to reckon with in the event and entertainment industry in Ghana.



