Sarkodie shares tips to motivate artistes

Entertainment of Thursday, 26 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Award-winning rapper, Sarkodie, has said rappers looking to improve their rap flow and sincerity in their musical expression must employ some of the tips he shared in a recent interview.



Speaking on Hitz FM, the artist claimed every rapper should be able to identify with the problems of others' criticisms, which he received over his recent piece featuring Bob Marley.



According to the artiste, to make his music more authentic, he draws on the real-life experiences of individuals around him.



“If it were left to my life, it might be boring,” he said, responding to Andy Dosty’s question while adding that there are some things he talks about in his songs he is yet to experience.



“When I started talking about champagne, I had never tried it. When my ‘Borga Borga’ song came out, I had never travelled. As an artiste, you have to be able to live another’s reality.



“Because if I am talking about myself, it might be boring, but people are going through them. They are going through stuff that you can pick from. You are picking what you know is reality,” he said.



ADA/BOG