Entertainment of Friday, 22 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Sarkodie sent me ‘MoMo’ to shame haters accusing him of being stingy – Dan Lartey

Sarkodie, Musician

Entertainment critic and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Remedi Entertainment, Dan Lartey has refuted widely perceived statement mostly made on social media that rapper, Sarkodie born Michael Owusu Addo is stingy.



He fumed “Sarkodie isn’t stingy because mostly when I hear people talking about someone and I haven’t had any personal encounter with the person it’s difficult for me to conclude. I wouldn’t say Sarkodie is a miser or stingy because he’s not shown such behaviour to me.”



Sarkodie, last year surprised popular entertainment critic, Dan Lartey by sending him mobile money after the latter shaved his hair and beard following the failure of the former to win the 2020 VGMA Artiste of the year award.



Dan Lartey in an exclusive interview on Kastle FM with Amansan Krakye on the Kastle Entertainment Show monitored by MyNewsGh, stated that the kind gesture by Sarkodie towards him proved that he’s not stingy as falsely perceived.



“I was surprised by his kind gesture towards me since I wasn’t expecting anything from Sarkodie. Even to the extent that he called me on phone and I was even supposed to go to his house. He was overwhelmed by what I did for him so to say that Sarkodie is stingy is way off the mark I don’t think so,” he added.



Dan Lartey who was a showbiz pundit on the Kastle Entertainment Show on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM 90.3MHz said that the fact that Sarkodie is assumed to be rich doesn’t mean he should go round sharing money on the streets.



“And to think that an artiste like Sarkodie should go round sharing money because you think he’s rich, can’t be possible since everyone has got reasons behind whatever that they do,” he told Amansan Krakye.



“If you want Sarkodie to do something for you and it doesn’t happen that should not mean that he’s stingy so most of those who make such statements have never had any personal encounter with him it’s just hearse,” he concluded.