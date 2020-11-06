Entertainment of Friday, 6 November 2020

Sarkodie's song won't harm you, take a chill pill - Kwasi Ernest to Kuami Eugene

Music Producer, Kwasi Ernest has spurred musician Kuami Eugene to stop worrying about the impact of Sarkodie's ''Happy Day'' song with him.

The song, after its release days ago, has widely been classified as a campaign song for President Nana Akufo-Addo because of a verse Sarkodie sang where he asked Ghanaians to give the President a second term in office.

Despite doing the music video with Sarkodie and waiting patiently for the song to be released, Kuami Eugene says he wasn't aware of the rapper's verse, hence purporting Sarkodie has deceived him.

He has been raving and ranting about how negatively the song will impact his brand and music career.

Kwasi Ernest stated categorically that the song is apolitical and aimed at encouraging people to happy themselves.

He believed those saying ''Happy Day'' is a campaign song haven't listened to it in its entirety but concluded on the portion where Sarkodie spoke about the President's achievements.

He also insisted it will not harm Kuami Eugene's career and therefore asked him to take a chill pill.

"His (Kuami Eugene) part was a religious message and can even be played in church. So, he should stop bothering himself granting interviews and defending himself that he was not aware of. Kuami, the song is not a political song, so free your mind. It will not do anything to your career. It won't harm you," he told Ola Michael on ''Entertainment Review'' on Peace FM.



