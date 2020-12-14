Music of Monday, 14 December 2020

Source: GH Base

Sarkodie’s son jams to his latest single Hastalavista during Instagram live

Rapper Sarkodie and his son

The son of Sarkodie, Michael Owusu Addo Jnr couldn’t stand his father’s latest jam ‘Hastalavista’ as he jammed to it massively during an Instagram live.



The chap is already getting into the music zone as he has started joining his father in the studio already and having a feel of the music process.



Little Sark just couldn’t hold himself immediately his father started playing his latest single ‘hastalavista’ featuring Nigerian singer Zlatan.



Sarkodie Jnr began to move to the rhythm and nodding to the music just like his dad usually does, which was quite cute and got his dad laughing hard.



Watch the video below as Sarkodie Jnr jams to the Hastalavista song





