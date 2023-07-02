Sarkodie’s response to Yvonne Nelson was needless – Mr Logic

Entertainment of Sunday, 2 July 2023

Entertainment pundit and musician, Mr Logic is of the view that Sarkodie’s response to Yvonne Nelson was needless.



He believes that Sarkodie should have been empathetic towards Yvonne Nelson considering her story.



To him, Sarkodie could have let sleeping dogs lie.



“The attacks, the response was needless. If he wanted to cash out like Yvonne then fine. However, I’m of the view that Sarkodie could have stopped his response,” he said.



However, Mr Logic quizzed whether Sarkodie was the only man to have made Yvonne Nelson pregnant in her lifetime and caused her to commit an abortion because if he’s not the only one, then her picking on Sarkodie was not worth it.



Sarkodie’s response to Yvonne Nelson that caused a stir online



Sarkodie has released a track titled ‘Try Me’, which is a response to Yvonne Nelson’s allegations.



One can recall that after narrating how the rapper impregnated her and denied responsibility, Yvonne Nelson, in her memoir, also detailed how he drove her to a health facility where she bled profusely in his absence.



In a chapter titled ‘Abortion’, in her book, ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’, the actress disclosed how Sarkodie accompanied her to the Mamprobi Polyclinic for abortion and since never bothered to find out how the procedure went.



However, telling his side of the story in the single, ‘Try Me’, Sarkodie detailed that it was Yvonne’s sole decision to abort the pregnancy.



Although the rapper admitted that they had a relationship, he said Yvonne was only playing the victim and taking advantage of the fact that the world listens to women more than men.



Yvonne Nelson’s rants



After dissecting the contents of Sarkodie’s reply to her earlier allegations, Yvonne Nelson stormed Twitter with a series of rants targeted at the former.



She has tackled the lyrics and responded to the parts that hurt her the most.