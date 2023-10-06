Sarkodie’s packaging and presentation of music videos is what we need to portray Ghana - Kennedy Agyapong

Entertainment of Friday, 6 October 2023

The flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has said that rapper, Sarkodie’s standard of music videos is a yardstick for quality production.



According to him, the investment he makes in his music video packaging ought to be emulated by other artistes in the creative arts industry to project the country at the global level.



The NPP flagbearer hopeful condemned local movies that feature sorrowful content and urged stakeholders in the entertainment industry to be steadfast in their pursuit to make quality production.



He made the remark when quizzed on what he would do to help uplift the creative arts industry if elected as president of the nation.



Speaking in an interview with Bola Ray on Starr FM which GhanaWeb monitored on Thursday, October 5, 2023, Kennedy Agyapong asserted that Sarkodie’s quality of packaging and presentation of music videos is what the country needs to project and compete at the international level.



“Sarkodie, when you see his videos especially packaging and presentation [of music videos], that kind of thing is what we need to portray Ghana as a developed country that we have also arrived. We don’t have to always be doing ‘Agyei Mawu oo’ (weeping and mourning) in movies all the time,” said Kennedy Agyapong.



Kennedy Agyapong hopes to become the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party as he contests against Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Minister of Food and Agriculture Dr. Afriyie Akoto and former legislator Francis Addai Nimo.



The primaries is slated for November 4, 2023.



