Entertainment of Sunday, 3 March 2024

Sarkodie's beautiful message to his wife on her birthday

Sarkodie and Tracy Sarkodie and Tracy

Ghanaian rap legend, Michael Owusu Addo, known in the showbiz industry as Sarkodie, has showered his wife, Tracy, with love and praise on her birthday, which falls on March 3, 2024.

The rapper, who tied the knot with Tracy in a private ceremony in Tema on July 17, 2018, took to X to share a heartfelt message and photos of his wife.

"God bless your beautiful soul … More Life. We are blessed to have you @TracyOwusuAddo," he wrote

Sarkodie and Tracy are proud parents of two adorable children, a daughter named Adalyn Owusu Addo (also known as Titi) and a son named Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jr.

The couple has a long-lasting relationship that has survived many challenges. Despite Sarkodie's busy and famous lifestyle, the couple has stayed loyal and loving to each other and their family.

Sarkodie and Tracy's relationship is one of the most solid and lasting in the Ghanaian showbiz industry, and they are admired as a perfect couple.

