Entertainment of Monday, 17 August 2020

Source: Pulse Ghana

Sarkodie's Black Love virtual concert crashes hosting website due to overwhelming traffic

Sarkodie held his Black Love virtual concert earlier today

Sarkodie's Sark Nation has shut down the internet with his Black Love virtual concert.



The pre-recorded show had been scheduled to go live this evening on Ceek, an online streaming website for shows. However, few minutes into airing the show, the website crashed and the only information that displayed on the screen read "Error 520 Ray ID: 5c3dae34bfb306f5 • 2020-08-16 19:49:46 UTC Web server is returning an unknown error".



Managers of the platform had to take to social media to apologize to its patrons, stating that the wild 'Black Love' virtual concert traffic had caused their platform to shut down. "#SarkNation shut the web down. Due to overwhelming traffic, we are having some technical issues. Please standby we are working to resolve this. 1.5 million at once with more coming." a tweet on Ceek's verified page stated.



Another tweet added that a team was fervently working to resolve the technical challenge. A screenshot shared by Ceek also showed that over 1 million people in Ghana were on the platform to watch the concert, with hundreds of people from other countries.



See the tweets below for more details.





#SarkNation shut the web down. Due to overwhelming traffic we are having some technical issues. Please standby we are working to resolve this. 1.5 million at once with more coming. pic.twitter.com/dwGdQDYmB7 — Ceek (@CEEK) August 16, 2020

@sarkodie #sarknation Apologies for the delays, the entire world is trying to get to the #BlackLoveVirtualConcert due to the overwhelming numbers many people have reported issues accessing the site. We are working fervently to resolve the issue. — Ceek (@CEEK) August 16, 2020

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.