Sarkodie reported Stonebwoy to the CID – Aisha Modi

Stonebwoy’s ‘die-hard-fan’, Ayisha Modi, known on social media as “She Loves Stonebwoy”, has established that Sarkodie reported the misunderstanding that erupted between Stonebwoy and his manager to the Criminal and Investigations Department (CID)



According to her, Sarkodie’s first point of call was to ask for Stonebwoy’s arrest although he was not present at the scene during the incident.



Reacting to Sarkodie’s press conference to address what ensued between his manager and the dancehall artist, Aisha labelled Sarkodie a hypocrite who only thinks of himself.



“No matter what happens I cannot report my friend to the police headquarters. You think when you openly declare that you love somebody, it’s just for fun. Come and tell the world what you dd. How you immediately called the police to arrest Stonebwoy. Why didn’t you add that to your press conference? I hate people who tell lies and hypocrites. You didn’t even come down to witness what happened. You walked out on me. Bright of BukBak fame is my witness,” she stated.



Meanwhile Sarkodie’s manager Angeltown and Stonebwoy have reconciled following their fracas at the recording of the Black Love Virtual Concert.



They met on Wednesday August 19, 2020 afternoon to iron out their differences.



Stonebwoy shared the message: “It’s All LOVE On This Side. Earlier Today w/ Angello... No Bad Blood Drop of blood” across his social media accounts after the reconciliation.



