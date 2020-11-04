Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Sarkodie refused to feature on my song - Mzbel reveals

Ghanaian musician and entrepreneur, Mzbel has revealed that Sarkodie turned down a quest to feature in a song she had produced.



She made the disclosure when she appeared as a guest on Neat fm’s Entertainment GH show hosted by Ola Michaels stating that the rapper declined to jump on it.



As monitored by sammykaymedia.com, Mzbel asserted that Sarkodie told her point-blank the kind of song she sent to him is not good for his brand hence could not do it.



When Mzbel was asked the title of the song she had wanted the rapper to feature on, she revealed that the song was titled 'Fa be woso'.



