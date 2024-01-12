Sarkodie, others react as ‘new artiste’ discovered on Twitter tops trends

Entertainment of Friday, 12 January 2024

A new talent has taken over Twitter with his new single ‘Akokoa’, and scores of netizens including celebrities are reacting to it.



Safo Newman, a budding Ghanaian singer, was captured singing his new track in a viral video, with some unique vocals and relatable lyrics.



Parts of the song’s lyrics projected the two-faced life of some modern-day Christians, and netizens have found this relatable and timely.



Not too long after, Sarkodie, after chancing on the young man, shared and endorsed the said track, on his wall, while acknowledging his musical prowess.



The Sarkcess Music boss wrote to Twitter, “All Boxes ticked! Now that’s real talent. I felt you a 1000 percent.”



Music executive and talent manager Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh also assessed the young artiste.



"At first sight, I saw a talent that could serve a largely unserved market since our oldies began to not release so much music. He has great vocal delivery and his lyrics are relatable.”



Other Twitter influencers with large followings are also retweeting and promoting Safo Newman, the new music sensation.



All Boxes ticked ! Now that’s real talent ???????????????? … I felt you a 1000 percent https://t.co/PEa8nyr3V9 — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) January 12, 2024

Safo Newman ????❤️Mark am!



pic.twitter.com/dHOr2KSzlJ — Dr Sneaker Nyame (@SneakerNyame_) January 12, 2024

???? eeiii so SAFO NEWMAN be good like that ? Charley , this be raw talent ????????????????❤️



pic.twitter.com/heOa7hPK2D — Unruly King ???? (@unrulyking00) January 12, 2024

Kwesi Swat supporting Safo Newman ????❤️ pic.twitter.com/j6wQ47njD5 — Beno SarkCess (@BenopaOnyx1) January 12, 2024

Safo Newman ein songs dey make sense oo. He’s good wai pic.twitter.com/Q25SFGyEf9 — Mempeasem President (@AsieduMends) January 12, 2024

Safo Newman en breakthrough come be that

The boy be really talented and deserves this — Beno SarkCess (@BenopaOnyx1) January 12, 2024

Look at you from Safo Newman @NSolomonfair



“Too much food on the table but you chose to shut the door” pic.twitter.com/rle8KYN4ZS — Kwame Fredys Corner ▶️ (@Kwame_freddy) January 12, 2024

I really love how some of the influencers are really supporting and pushing hard for Safo Newman . I hope it will last for long and you guys will support him when he drops another song . — Morgan SarkCess ???? (@yaw__morgan) January 12, 2024

