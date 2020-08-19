Entertainment of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Source: GH Base

Sarkodie opens up on Stonebwoy's assault at Black Love Concert

play videoArtistes Sarkodie and Stonebwoy

Multiple Award-Winning rapper, Sarkodie has finally opened up about why he allowed his colleague, Raggae Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy to perform at his virtual concert despite the disagreement they had prior to the event.



Speaking at a virtual Press Conference on his official Facebook page monitored by GhBase.com, Sarkodie explained that, he knew Stonebwoy’s actions against his manager was out of provocation and misunderstanding and not a deliberate act.



"I have been in this industry for a very long time and I understand the dynamics when it comes to artistes. I know everyone has different temperament and sometimes things get out of hand…I know Stonebwoy actions wasn’t deliberate that’s why we settled the issue and he still performed,” Sarkodie stated.



"We are both big artistes in Ghana with large following and I know that Stonebwoy’s management wouldn’t want to do anything to hurt the brand. It’s the same with me, my wife, my manager and all the members of my team know me very well, they know that I easily let go of issues especially when I feel it’s irrelevant and wouldn’t add anything to the Sark nation brand…. Stonebwoy is my brother and we have both worked hard to get to where we are…… and I know what happened could have forced him to drive off and boycott the concert…but after we spoke in a more calmer tone, we settled the issue amicably,” Sarkodie added.



Sarkodie went ahead to apologize to his fans for all the challenges they had to face during the live concert.



