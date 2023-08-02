Sarkodie makes debut appearance in Minnesota as part of Jamz World Tour

Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 August 2023

Source: Nana Yaw Wiredu, Contributor

The king of rap music in Africa, Sarkodie is the headliner for the 6th edition of the "Shutdown All White Invasion Party" in Minnesota. The event which is part of Sarkodie’s Jamz World Tour is going to be exciting because of the lineup of activities attached to the event.



The show as powered by multi-award-winning promoter, Julian Kojo Asiedu, known in the entertainment circles as Jagonzy, will see the two times BET award winner thrilling his fans in Minnesota and its environs to major hits.



Sarkodie as part of his Jamz World tour has headlined over twenty shows in total of which he kicked in New York's Town Hall with a capacity of 1,500 seats across two levels.



After the success of the New York concert, the most decorated African rapper was again welcomed in grand style to Ohio as he sold out the Forum with a thundering performance.



Yet again, DMV and Chicago got their fair share with a back to back sold out show as well and its time for the fans in Minnesota to have their experience.



In talking about the event, the promoter, Jagonzy noted that Sarkodie will bring a different energy and vibe to all party rave heads inside Minnesota and its environs because he is all geared up for a great show.



On the 18th of August, fans in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and other neighbouring states will welcome the landlord at the Pourhouse in downtown Minneapolis.



According to Jagonzy, doors will open at 7pm and show starts at 8pm. The concert will also Feature top local artistes in Minnesota like Beri, Mae Dolls, Daddy Face, H Hardy, Nilo, Udu, Freda, Lisa classic and many more.



Asked my people should get their tickets, Jagonzy mentioned that this concert promises to be a one stop shop for good vibes, great energy and good music mixed with lot of safety for all attendees.



The concert promises to leave long lasting memories in the States, he added.



For tickets please visit www.jagonzy.com or call 7632912473



Below are the tour dates for Sarkodie’s jams World Tour:



July 15th - New York



July 22nd - Ohio



July 23rd - DMV



July 29th - Chicago



August 5th -Dallas



August 18th - Minnesota



August 19th - Tennessee



September 2nd - Vancouver



September 3rd - Edmonton



September 8th - Toronto



September 9tn - Detroit



September 22nd - Vegas



September 23rd - Atlanta



September 30th - Utah



Meanwhile, you can watch the latest episode of Moans & Cuddles on GhanaWeb TV below:





