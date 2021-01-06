Sarkodie is too proud and arrogant - Kwaw Kese fumes

Music of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Rap artiste Kwaw Kese has called out Sarkodie saying he is an arrogant person who does not appreciate all the help he has been given.



He made this claim during an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM when he was asked about his relationship with Sarkodie.



A couple of months ago, Kwaw Kese bashed Sarkodie and referred to him as a fake man after Sarkodie refused to pick up his calls and reply to his texts.



During the interview with Abeiku Santana, a rather heartbroken Kwaw Kese disclosed how Sarkodie didn’t reciprocate the love he [Kwaw Kese] had shown him [Sarkodie]. He added that he feels he shouldn’t have to go through someone to meet or hear from Sarkodie but that is the case sometimes.



With this, he went ahead to reveal he bonds with Stonebwoy more because the Bhim Nation President is not like Sarkodie.



