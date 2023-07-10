Sarkodie is a weakling compared to Iyanya - Sally Mann

Entertainment of Monday, 10 July 2023

Entertainment pundit Sally Mann Frimpong criticized rapper Sarkodie for his derogatory remarks towards actress Yvonne Nelson in response to her book, 'I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.'



Speaking on Adom TV, Sally argued that women should choose partners like Iyanya instead of what she described as ‘weaklings’ like Sarkodie.



Sally expressed her belief that Sarkodie's response in his song 'Try Me' demonstrated weak-mindedness, particularly due to his use of derogatory language, referring to Yvonne as a ‘woman from the streets.’



She emphasized that Sarkodie's behaviour and choice of words further exemplified his lack of mental strength as a man.



“Women should date men like Iyanya and not weaklings like Sarkodie. I am saying that Sarkodie’s response sent to Yvonne Nelson to insult her, shows he has a weak mind.”



“The response he brought calling her a woman from the streets. Everything has shown that he is a weak-minded man. That is what I am saying. He is a weak mind minded man. I have qualified him,” she said.



Sally also challenged the notion that Sarkodie's wife should be considered superior to Yvonne Nelson, asserting that Sarkodie's weak-mindedness undermined any claim to superiority.



She stood by her statement that Sarkodie possessed a weak mind and that she had duly qualified him as such.



“His wife is also not above Yvonne. He has a weak mind, and I am not changing it and it is not strong as a man. That's all that I am saying,” she added.



In contrast, Sally commended Iyanya for his response to the situation, praising him for acknowledging the impact of his actions on Yvonne Nelson and displaying strength of character.



“What Iyanyna has said even though he is in the book and knowing that she is coming from a place, he realised how his actions affected the woman. That is a strong-minded man,” she applauded.



The controversy stems from Yvonne Nelson's memoir, 'I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,' in which she candidly shares her challenges and experiences while searching for self-identity as a young woman.



One revelation in the book includes Yvonne's claim that Sarkodie impregnated her but refused to take responsibility, resulting in an abortion.



In response, Sarkodie released a diss track titled 'Try Me,' which contained offensive remarks, including slut-shaming directed towards Yvonne Nelson.



