Sarkodie impregnated me, refused to accept responsibility - Yvonne Nelson

Among the revelations in her book ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’ is her decision to terminate a pregnancy because the man who put her in that situation refused to accept responsibility on the basis that he had another girlfriend.



The man in question, according to Yvonne Nelson, was a rapper based in Tema and this incident was in 2010. As captured in chapter 8 of her memoir launched on Sunday, June 18, 2023, the actress attempted to abort the baby by taking some concoctions from a colleague but to her dismay, the substance could not work as a test revealed she was still pregnant.



'I Am Not Yvonne Nelson' is an explosive and riveting account of a young woman who sets out to discover herself but finds out that she has been living with a false identity.



The drama and the twists and turns of this moving story have all the markings of a spell-binding movie script, except that the protagonist, who is an actor, is contending with a reality that intermittently soaks her pillow with tears.



Uncharacteristic of an autobiography, the author comes to her audience stark naked. The book opens the door widely into the life of the author and exposes the good, the bad and the ugly sides, not only of her life, but also of the make-believe world of celebrities.



The launch was graced by many industry stalwarts, businessmen and politicians including John Dumelo, Adjetey Anang, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid and Becca.





The “fatherless” Yvonne Nelson

