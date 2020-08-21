Entertainment of Friday, 21 August 2020

Sarkodie hits 10 million streams on Boomplay

Ghanaian Rapper Sarkodie

Ghanaian artists like King Promise, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene and more all made it to Boomplay Music’s top 10 most streamed African artistes in 2019.



Right now in 2020, several of these artistes continue to break streaming records! One of which – Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie!



The multiple award-winning rapper just hit a streaming milestone of 10 million streams across all his music on Boomplay, as announced by Boomplay Ghana.



What a huge achievement, by one of Africa’s most achieved and respected rappers!



The two-time BET Award winner dropped his 5th studio album “Black Love” late last year.



The album contained features by acts like King Promise, Mr. Eazi, Kizz Daniel, Sista Afia, Bisa Kdei, Idris Elba, and more, and producers like Kaywa, Possigee, Blaqjerzee, Killbeatz, Beatfreaks, DJ Breezy and MOGBeatz.



According to the Sarkcess Music boss, the “Black Love” album was made in celebration of black excellence and self-love.



The album gave birth to hits such as “Anadwo” and “Can’t Let You Go” with King Promise, “Feelings” with Maleek Berry, and “Saara” with award-winning soul songstress Efya.



Sarkodie just concluded his recent “Black Love-Virtual Concert”, which had a total of well above 1 million viewers, and he also just announced his debut novel “The Highest”.



We’re glad to see our very own Sarkodie’s music do so well, and we can’t wait to see what he does next! A big congratulations to him, from all of us at Boomplay!



